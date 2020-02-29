Image caption Roads were flooded in Llanrwst caused by Storm Ciara on 9 February

About 100 people attended a public meeting to discuss concerns in the wake of damage caused by Storm Ciara.

Some residents and traders have been counting the cost of flooding in the storm's aftermath in Llanrwst, Conwy.

Saturday's meeting included rail officials as services have been hit.

Resident Samantha Egelstaff said: "There needs to be more communication, more working together and more focus on vulnerable people."

She told the meeting at the town's Eagles Hotel that a local flood action group was set up to bring people together in the wake of the flooding.

"We created that group because of the total lack of action and lack of preparedness when that storm hit," she said.

Conwy council deputy leader Goronwy Edwards defended the local authority's response to the flooding, saying: "All of our staff we put on call 24/7".

Aberconwy AM Janet Finch-Saunders set up the meeting and she reiterated calls for an independent inquiry into the flood risk around the town.

She said that major flooding incidents have caused "devastation" three times since 2015.

"It's just happening too often," she said.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said the Conwy valley flood scheme "successfully defended" properties in Llanrwst and Trefriw from flooding from the Conwy River and flood barriers were also used during Storm Ciara.

Image caption About 100 people attended the meeting

Sian Williams, NRW's head of operations in north west Wales, said: "Flooding can devastate communities and whilst flooding can never be completely avoided, we work to reduce the risk to people and property.

"Following storms of this magnitude, there are always questions to answer.

"We will now work closely with Conwy County Borough Council as they prepare a flood investigation report."

Network Rail operation manager Alvan Jones said the storm damage had been "horrendous" for the community and had closed the rail line.

"We are working tirelessly at the moment to ensure that the railway reopens as soon as possible," he said.

Conwy council is hosting a drop-in session at Llanrwst Family Centre on Monday to discuss financial help available to people affected by the floods.

Responding to the calls for an inquiry in the Welsh Assembly recently, Environment Minister Lesley Griffiths said she expected the local authority and NRW to "look into what needs to be done and... bring forward recommendations".