Image copyright Google Image caption The road in Barry was closed with people asked to use alternative routes

A road leading to Cardiff Airport had to be closed after a pedestrian was hit by a car.

South Wales Police said the incident happened at about 02:30 GMT on the A4226 in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan.

The section between the Travelodge hotel and the roundabout where the road meets Port Road is due to be closed "for some time".

No details have been given about the condition of the pedestrian but the road has since reopened.