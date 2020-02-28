Image copyright Enbarr Foundation Image caption Several rooms were found to have been badly damaged by fire since last autumn

Police are investigating an act of vandalism at an old steelworks office.

The 1907 Grade II-listed John Summers building in Shotton, Flintshire, is to be turned into a community hub by the not-for-profit Enbarr Foundation.

Enbarr discovered the latest damage to the interior last week and has appealed to local businesses to help with the clear-up.

In 2018, it was put on the Victorian Society's Top 10 Endangered Buildings list.

Construction firm Pochin bought the premises three years after it closed in 2006, but it later folded and the site was placed in the hands of administrators Grant Thornton.

A benefactor recently bought the building and donated it to Queensferry-based Enbarr.

Image copyright Victorian Society Image caption The Victorian Society named it as one of the UK's most endangered buildings

The foundation had been planning to unveil its £5.2m plans this week to transform the building into a community hub, to include a music venue and space for local firms.

Enbarr engagement manager Vicki Roskams said it felt "like someone had punched us in the stomach" when she saw the damage.

"We went in last Tuesday, and we knew something wasn't right. There was a funny smell. We went round and found two rooms completely gone." she said.

"Partition walls have gone, with their ornate panelling and coving. Walls and ceilings have been kicked in and things smashed up."

Ms Roskams said it was evident several fires had been lit and tiles had been thrown off the roof.

Asbestos has also been disturbed, meaning a new asbestos survey will need to be carried out.

Ms Roskams, who said Enbarr had previously raised concerns about security at the site, said the damage had pushed back redevelopment plans by up to a year.