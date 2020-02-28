Anglesey crossbow killer to serve at least 31 years
- 28 February 2020
A man has been jailed for at least 31 years for murdering a retired lecturer with a crossbow.
Terence Whall, 39, of Bryngwran, Anglesey, was found guilty of killing Gerald Corrigan, 74, in April 2019.
Whall was handed a life sentence at Mold Crown Court.
Mr Corrigan's partner Marie Bailey told the court she was "devastated" by his death and had been left with the "image of his lifeblood" spilling out after the shooting.