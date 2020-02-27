Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Michelle Nugent stole the forks from the Ikea store in Cardiff

A teaching assistant who stole cutlery on a school trip to Ikea has been banned from the classroom.

Michelle Nugent had taken pupils to the minimalist furniture firm's Cardiff branch to show them how to use money.

A misconduct hearing was told she had been given petty cash to buy cutlery for her school canteen, but stole forks from the store's cafe instead.

Ms Nugent, 54, was suspended from her role as a learning support assistant at Y Daith in the Vale of Glamorgan.

Teacher Matthew Sweeden told the panel: "I noticed that the school kitchen's cutlery was low, so I gave Michelle some petty cash to get some more.

"When she returned from the trip to Ikea, I recall her walking into her office and taking cutlery from her handbag.

"I asked her where it came from and she said 'don't ask where they came from and I won't have to lie to you'."

'Very stupid'

An investigation was launched after Ms Nugent admitted taking the cutlery.

Mother-of-two Ms Nugent, who has worked for 10 years at the special educational needs facility, was not present at the Educational Workforce Council hearing in Cardiff.

Mr Sweeden said Ms Nugent had told him: "I only took six or eight. Not many because I couldn't find any to buy.

"I'm sorry. I realise that it was very stupid and I'll never do it again."

He added: "I only asked her to get forks and she said she couldn't buy them individually but she stole them from the Ikea cafe."

The panel found all allegations against Ms Nugent proved - and that her actions amounted to unacceptable professional conduct.

The committee handed her a 15-month suspension order, meaning she can reapply to be a teacher in time for the 2021 school year.