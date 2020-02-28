Image caption L-R: Cyle Jones, Jamie Rush, Christian Latcham and Thomas Young

A man who was convicted of badger baiting has won an appeal against a court's verdict.

Jamie Rush was one of four men found guilty in October of attempting to kill or take badgers in Pembrokeshire.

He was jailed for 22 weeks after a trial at Cardiff Crown Court, following an undercover investigation by BBC Wales Investigates, in March 2018.

Mr Rush, 27, of Brecon, successfully appealed against his conviction at Merthyr Crown Court on Thursday.

Christian Latcham, 32, from Porth, Rhondda Cynon Taff, Thomas Young, 26, from Newbridge, Caerphilly and Cyle Jones, 31, from Brecon, Powys, were all found guilty at last year's trial.

Latcham was sentenced to 26 weeks in custody and Jones jailed for 22 weeks.

Young was sentenced to 20 weeks in custody, suspended for 12 months and was placed on curfew for 12 weeks.