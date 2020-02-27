Image copyright Folly Farm Image caption Glyndŵr Williams opened his family's farm as a tourist attraction in 1988 before adding its first zoo animals in 2002

The founder of Pembrokeshire zoo and adventure park Folly Farm has died.

The attraction announced the death of Glyndŵr Williams on its Facebook page, adding he would be deeply missed.

It said he passed away peacefully at Withybush General Hospital in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, on 18 February following a long illness.

Mr Williams and his wife Anne opened the farm in Begelly as a tourist attraction in 1988. It now attracts 500,000 visitors annually.

He had moved to the dairy farm with his parents as a two-year-old in 1946 and eventually worked there alongside his father.

Eight years after opening the attraction, the first vintage fairground ride was installed and in 2002 zoo animals were brought to the farm.

Image copyright Geograph/Gareth James Image caption Giraffes were introduced to the park in 2009

"Never one to court the limelight, Glyn was very humble about his achievements," the park said.

"He loved spending time with his family, friends and colleagues and will be deeply missed by everyone that met him."

The park said it would be "business as usual" at the attraction, "just as Glyn would have wanted".