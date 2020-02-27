Image copyright Google Image caption The building includes the 10 Feet Tall live music venue and Undertone nightclub

A city centre music venue will be turned into a restaurant and shops after plans were approved.

Staff at 10 Feet Tall, in Cardiff, left in January after learning of the plans, saying they were a "great shock".

Cardiff Central MP Jo Stevens was among those objecting to the loss of live music, saying the area was already "saturated" with restaurants.

Planning officers said the change of use was acceptable, and the inclusion of live music could not be "imposed".

The Shah Pension Scheme as applicants said in Cardiff Council planning documents the change of use "should be welcomed" as it would "improve" the balance of land uses.

A Facebook page called Save 10 Feet Tall was launched in support of the live music venue, and Undertone nightclub in the basement of the premises.

In a letter of objection, Ms Stevens said such venues were "a cornerstone of the music community in Cardiff", citing the recent closures of Buffalo and Gwdihw.

"Many a nightclub promoter or DJ will have will have cut their teeth at these venues," she wrote.

"The surrounding area, as it stands, is already saturated with restaurants and cocktail bars - losing these two popular venues would be detrimental to what's on offer in our city centre and would create an imbalance, the very opposite of what the developers' application asserts."

However, in a report recommending approval for the changes, planning officers said the premises "could include live music entertainment if desired by a future tenant".

But the report added: "Occupation of a commercial premises by a particular tenant is not a matter that can be controlled by the planning process, therefore the inclusion of live music within the premises is not a matter that could be imposed by the Local Planning Authority".