Image caption Wynne Evans has been a regular presenter on BBC Radio Wales since 2012

BBC Radio Wales presenter Wynne Evans should be sacked or resign for hosting a Conservative fundraiser, an MP said.

Mr Evans, also an opera singer who fronts adverts for an insurance firm, was pictured helping to host an auction for the Conservatives.

Labour MP Chris Bryant said he should keep his political views to himself.

The BBC said it was not aware of Mr Evans' role in advance, but he had since agreed not to accept "bookings at events of this nature in future".

Mr Evans presents a daily mid-morning show on BBC Radio Wales alongside his singing and commercial commitments.

Social media video shows him on stage with Prime Minister Boris Johnson during the Conservatives' Black and White Ball in London on Tuesday night.

He is seen teaching the prime minister the words to a Max Boyce song, and is reported to have presented the auction to raise funds for the Conservatives.

Rhondda MP Mr Bryant said: "It's really simple, he's paid for by the licence fee, a public service broadcaster - he should keep his political views to himself, otherwise he should be sacked or resign.

"He's a regular presenter on a BBC Wales show - it's absolutely basic."

Image copyright Ian Forsyth/Getty Images Image caption Wynne Evans still performs and also is the face of an insurance brand

The broadcaster has guidelines which cover conflicts of interest and external activities.

The BBC said it had spoken to the presenter about the matter.

"We have discussed the matter with Wynne since learning of the event - and he has been clear that he will not accept bookings at events of this nature in future," a spokesperson for BBC Wales said.