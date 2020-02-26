Image copyright Dafydd Iles | Harp funeral services Image caption Merthyr Tydfil council said it would carry out an inspection to see how many graves were damaged

Several graves have been damaged after a car crashed into a cemetery and caught fire.

Merthyr Tydfil County Council said at least seven memorials had been damaged by the blaze in Cefn Coed Cemetery on Wednesday evening.

The council said it planned to get in contact with the graves' owners as soon as possible.

It added it was working with South Wales Police to establish the circumstances leading up to the blaze.

Dafydd Iles, from Harp Funeral Services, visited the cemetery after hearing there was a fire.

"I was taken aback at the amount of headstones that were involved and the severity of the damage," he said.

"I know that families spend a lot of money on memorials for their loved ones, and this reckless act would cause devastation for the families involved.

"Merthyr is a town where our community always pull together and I am confident that we will be able to restore this area of the cemetery in order for families to pay tribute to their lost loved ones."