Two weather warnings for snow have been issued across Wales overnight.

A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for north and mid Wales from 22:00 GMT on Wednesday until 10:00 on Thursday.

The warning includes Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Powys and Wrexham.

The Met Office issued a second yellow warning for snow, in place from midnight until 12:00 on Thursday for south and mid Wales.

It said Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Carmarthenshire, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taff, Torfaen, Merthyr Tydfil and Powys could be affected.

The forecaster said some roads and railways were likely to be disrupted.

It said this could lead to longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

Another yellow warning for rain is in place from 12:00 on Friday until 09:00 on Saturday, covering Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Denbighshire, Gwynedd, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taff, Swansea, Torfaen and the Vale of Glamorgan.

The Met Office said flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely, and that journey times could be longer due to spray and flooding on the roads.

