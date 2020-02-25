Image copyright Met Office Image caption The Met Office said to expect some injuries from falls on icy surfaces and disruption to travel

Wales could face further travel disruption with wintry showers and icy stretches forecast for the whole of the country.

A Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice runs from Tuesday at 20:00 GMT until 10:00 on Wednesday.

A second weather warning for ice covers Monmouthshire and Newport from midnight until 10:00 on Wednesday.

Forecasters have said to be aware of the risk of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

There is also a warning of icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Road and rail users may also face longer journey times.