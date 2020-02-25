Met Office issues weather warnings for snow and ice
Wales could face further travel disruption with wintry showers and icy stretches forecast for the whole of the country.
A Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice runs from Tuesday at 20:00 GMT until 10:00 on Wednesday.
A second weather warning for ice covers Monmouthshire and Newport from midnight until 10:00 on Wednesday.
Forecasters have said to be aware of the risk of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.
There is also a warning of icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.
Road and rail users may also face longer journey times.