Swansea crash: Man arrested and person critically injured
A driver has been arrested following a crash that left one person critically injured.
Emergency services were called to a three-car collision on the A483 Cadle, Swansea, near the M4 junction at about 22:30 GMT on Monday.
Two people were taken to hospital, where one remains in a critical condition.
A third person - a 20-year-old man - has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and is in custody.
The road was closed in both directions overnight but has since re-opened.
The crash involved a red Mini Cooper, a white BMW and a blue Ford Mondeo, which was travelling in the opposite direction.
South Wales Police is appealing for information.