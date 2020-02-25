Image caption Taff Street, named after the nearby river, in Pontypridd was badly affected by flooding

The cost of the flood damage in Wales could reach more than £100m, according to the first minister.

Speaking on BBC Radio Wales, Mark Drakeford said the Welsh Government had written to the UK Treasury saying it would need financial help.

He said much of the damage was still being assessed with some structures "still under water".

Firefighters rescued several people from cars stuck in flood water overnight in Powys.

Two adults, two children and two dogs were rescued from a car between Meifod and Llansanffraid at 19:00 GMT.

And in the early hours, a car with three occupants was pushed to safety by firefighters at Welshpool.

Elsewhere, a person was helped to safety by three firefighters wearing swift water rescue equipment after becoming stranded at Llanymynech at 20:15.

And another person was rescued from the Sarn Bryn Caled roundabout in Welshpool at 22:40.

There are a number of flood warnings in place across Wales, including on the River Severn and River Vyrnwy.

Natural Resources Wales said gauges at Buttington and Crew Green show river levels on the Severn are at near record levels.

The Welsh Government has set up a £10m fund to help homeowners and businesses hit by the floods.

Asked whether he would like to see Prime Minister Boris Johnson visit the flood affected areas in Wales, Mr Drakeford said: "I'm more interested in the prime minister's wallet than his wellingtons."

He said the cost of the flood damage would "run to many tens of millions of pounds, maybe into a £100m and more".

The UK government said it would "look seriously at any request" from the Welsh Government for additional support and assistance for flood relief.