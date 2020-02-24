Image copyright Family photo Image caption Gerald Corrigan died last May, three weeks after being shot outside his home with a crossbow bolt

A man has been found guilty of murdering a retired lecturer by shooting him with a crossbow as he tried to fix his satellite dish.

Gerald Corrigan, 74, suffered two holes in his stomach and damage to other organs in the Anglesey attack in April.

Terence Whall, 39, of Bryngwran, Anglesey, denied murder but was found guilty by a jury at Mold Crown Court.

Prosecutors said the dish was tampered with and Whall was hiding, armed with the weapon, waiting for Mr Corrigan.

A broadhead arrow used in the attack on Mr Corrigan had razor sharp edges used for hunting, jurors had heard.

It was designed to make hunted animals "rapidly bleed to death".

Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Terrence Whall was described as a 'cold-blooded killer'

Mr Corrigan suffered serious internal injuries and died of sepsis three weeks later.

He had been watching TV on the evening of 18 April 2019 when shortly after midnight he lost the signal. He went outside to adjust his ground-level satellite dish which is when he was shot.

Whall maintained throughout the trial that he was having sex with a man in a field on the night Mr Corrigan was shot.

Thomas Barry Williams denied this - saying the pair had only ever been friends.

But Whall's precise movements on the night of the killing were tracked by data from "black box" technology in a Land Rover, which belonged to his partner and which he had borrowed.

The prosecution said without this, he would have got away with his lies.

Whall and another man, Gavin Jones, 36, of High Street, Bangor, were also found guilty of conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

Darren Jones, 41, and Martin Roberts, 34, were found guilty of arson.

Fiona Corrigan, Gerald's daughter, said: "The injuries caused by a crossbow are not designed just to kill... they are designed to mutilate.

"The particular weapon is designed to bring down big game... and that is what my dad became. Prey. We may never know why."

She said her father was a "good man. Just an average bloke enjoying his retirement", adding: "Our lives won't be the same without him."