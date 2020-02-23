Burglars stop to feed llama during farm park raid

Image copyright Wales news service Image caption The two thieves made off with equipment - after feeding the farm park llama

Two burglars armed with bolt cutters stopped to feed a pet llama at a farm park - before carrying on with their raid.

The pair of thieves were caught on camera giving carrots to family favourite Larry the llama, at the Raglan attraction in Monmouthshire.

Raglan Farm Park owner Gareth Williams said the men later made off with power tools.

Police have appealed for information.

Image copyright Wales news service Image caption Llama Larry is a popular attraction at the Raglan Farm Park in Monmouthshire

Officers were called out to the farm after the break-in during the early hours of Friday morning.

"They caused a lot of damage where they broke in and were here for 40 minutes - so they had a good look around," said Mr Williams.

"Security has been tightened to avoid repeat visits."