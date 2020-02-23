Llanelli crash: Pedestrian dies after being hit by car
- 23 February 2020
A pedestrian died when he was hit by a car in Carmarthenshire.
Dyfed-Powys Police said the 53-year-old man was hit by a white Suzuki Swift car in Church Street in Llanelli at about 20:15 GMT on Saturday.
Emergency services attended the scene but the man had suffered fatal injuries.
Officers from the police force appealed for any witnesses or anyone who had dashcam footage from around the time of the crash to contact them.