Image caption Kasai in Merthyr Tydfil will close in July next year

An automotive plant will close next year with the loss of about 180 jobs.

The Welsh Government said Kasai would close its operation in Merthyr Tydfil in July 2021, adding it was "very disappointing news".

In February, chief executive of the Welsh Automotive Forum Tim Williams warned the closure of Honda's factory in Swindon would have a "devastating impact" on the supply chain.

Kasai makes internal parts for Honda, Jaguar Land Rover and Nissan.

In a statement, the Welsh Government said it had worked with the company since the Honda closure was announced, adding "This news reinforces the significant changes underway in the automotive industry as a result of new technology and our exit from the EU."

It said it would offer support through its ReAct programme and "continue to do all we can to explore options for the site".