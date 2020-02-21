Image caption It is the second time in five years the hospital has faced criticism over food hygiene

A major Welsh hospital has received a one star food hygiene rating after an unannounced inspection.

The 500-bed Glan Clwyd Hospital in Denbighshire saw its rating drop three places as a result of the council's inspection.

Hospital officials said the rating related to some fridges on wards used to store patients' food, rather than concerns about the hospital's catering.

The rating means "major improvement is necessary".

About 20 premises in the county have a one star rating.

Hospital health chiefs said they were addressing the issues raised and the hospital is due to be re-inspected in March.

The inspection report highlighted concerns over the management of a "small number of fridges" used to store patient's left-over food and drink on wards at the Bodelwyddan hospital.

Gill Harris, the executive director of nursing at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said: "We have already conducted an audit of fridges of this type across the health board and have strengthened our processes for checking fridge temperatures."

"I can reassure staff, patients, and the public that there have been no recorded incidents of food or drink related illnesses at Glan Clwyd Hospital and that the in-house catering staff continue to deliver high quality catering services from new, modern kitchens."

Image caption Kitchens and food preparation at the hospital were not criticised by the inspection

The hospital prepares 10,000 meals a day for patients - over 3.5 million a year.

It is the second time in five years hospitals in the health board have been given low food hygiene ratings.

Glan Clwyd was given a rating of two in 2015, while the Denbigh Infirmary was given a one star rating also in 2015, which was described as "abysmal".

Denbighshire Council said the inspection findings had been discussed with the health board and hospital management team.

A spokesman said: "Staff from the health board have outlined what action they have already put in place to resolve some of the issues identified.

"The hospital will be subject to a follow up inspection shortly."