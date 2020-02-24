Image copyright Brynaman Lido Committee Image caption An artist's impression shows how the refurbished lido could look

An outdoor swimming pool that was closed 10 years ago following storm damage could be re-opened.

Brynaman Lido, which was built in the 1930s, closed in 2010 after freezing winter weather caused £20,000 worth of damage to the drains and pump house.

Further storm damage pushed the repair bill up to £170,000.

Carmarthenshire council has approved the asset transfer of the lido to a community group which plans to raise £500,000 and reopen it by summer 2021.

"It means we can now go full steam ahead and fundraise to have it re-opened," said Jason Rees, from the Brynaman Lido Committee.

Image copyright Brynaman Lido Committee Image caption This black and white photo shows how the lido looked in its early days

The committee is also hoping to secure a number of grants to complete the refurbishment.

The pool was previously only open in the summer but the committee wants to open it all year round so have been looking into having boreholes to heat the water as well as installing solar panels on the roof to generate electricity.

"It has deteriorated a fair amount. however the basic shape of the pool and the basic functions are still here," said Mr Rees.

Image caption The lido as it is today

He said initial estimates put the cost of installing a stainless steel pool including pipe work and a boiler house in the region of £500,000.

Image copyright Brynaman Lido Committee Image caption A large group of boys enjoying the lido back in its heyday

The pool was built during the depression by out-of-work voluntary labour and once attracted about 2,000 visits each summer.

The volunteers, many who were miners, were given a packet of 10 Woodbine cigarettes for a day's work and the non-smokers a bar of chocolate.

They used pick-axes, spades, wheelbarrows and trams loaned from nearby collieries to create the pool basin.

The group also hopes to reopen the facility with a cafe, shop and an education or workshop space.

"It isn't a massive amount of work but there's things like having it heated and cleaned in environmentally friendly ways," said Mr Rees.