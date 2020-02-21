EuroMillions: Unclaimed £1m ticket bought in Ceredigion
- 21 February 2020
A £1m lottery winner from Ceredigion has been urged to collect their prize following a recent draw.
The ticket was bought in the local authority area and the numbers came up in the EuroMillions Millionaire Maker draw on 7 February.
If the prize is unclaimed on 5 August it will go towards projects across the UK, the National Lottery has said.
The ticket code was VPDP 74836. Claims for a lost ticket can still be made in writing within 30 days of the draw.