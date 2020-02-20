Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Hairdresser Phillip Mungeam provides hairpieces for NHS patients

A speeding motorist has been spared a driving ban because he makes wigs for cancer patients.

Phillip Mungeam, 67, of Raglan, Monmouthshire, admitted driving at 37mph in a 30mph area on the B4598 in Usk.

Cwmbran Magistrates Court heard he was facing a driving ban due to a totting up of previous points on his licence.

However, the bench said he could continue driving because of the impact a ban would have on NHS patients.

Magistrates said they would not suspend his licence to the "mitigating circumstances that the defendant would not be able to carry out his work, under the company called Peruke, which provides wigs under the NHS for cancer patients across Wales".

Mr Mungeam was fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.