Image copyright Richard Evans Image caption The crash happened on the A55 at Gwalchmai on Anglesey on Sunday

A 21-month-old baby who died in a crash on the A55 has been named as Elis Wyn Owen from Anglesey.

Elis died after a Ford Mondeo and a lorry crashed near Gwalchmai, Anglesey, at about 14:00 GMT on Sunday.

The child's mother, who was a front seat passenger, was also injured in the crash remains in a critical condition in a hospital in Stoke.

The male driver of the car was uninjured.