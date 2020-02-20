Image copyright monkeybusinessimages/Getty Images Image caption Average daily A&E attendances fell in January compared to December

The number of patients spending more than 12 hours in A&E in Wales was the highest on record again in January.

Altogether, 6,882 patients faced long waits, 226 more than in December. The target is that no patient should be waiting that long.

As in England, there was an improvement in performance against the four-hour waiting time.

Ambulance response times also improved and hit their target for the first time since October.

Latest official figures for January show 66% of the most serious "red" calls arriving within eight minutes, meeting the target for the first time since October.

Accident and emergency waiting times % waiting less than 4 hours to be treated, transferred and discharged

The proportion of patients waiting in A&E for less than four hours to be treated, transferred and discharged was 74.6%. This compares to a record low of 72.1% in December.

The figures also show:

83.5% of patients were waiting less than six months to start hospital treatment - the lowest proportion since December 2015 and lower than the 95% target.

Altogether, 25,549 patients (5.5%) had been waiting more than 36 weeks from the date the referral letter was received in the hospital.

The number of patients waiting longer than the target time increased for diagnostic tests but decreased for therapy services in December.

Accident and emergency waiting times Numbers waiting more than 12 hours to be treated, transferred and discharged

A Welsh Government spokesperson said improvements in ambulance response times and the A&E four-hour target came "in the face of extreme pressure".

It said last month was the second busiest January ever for emergency departments.

"We acknowledge that too many people are spending long periods in emergency departments while waiting for a hospital bed, and expect the extra £40m we made available this winter to make improvements in this area," it said.

"Waiting times for scheduled care are being severely affected by doctors reducing hours because of changes to HMRC pension tax rules by the UK government. By the end of December, this had led to about 3,200 sessions lost, affecting nearly 27,000 patients. The health minister has called on the UK government to resolve this matter urgently."