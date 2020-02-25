Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Many stories will feature on a website which will be updated with Wrexham stories during the year

BBC News is to spend five days focussing on Wrexham and the people who live there.

The BBC is asking people in Wrexham which stories matter to them. These will feature on TV, radio, online platforms and social media between 30 March and 3 April.

The stories will reflect all aspects of life in the county borough and many will also feature on a website which will continue to be updated with Wrexham stories throughout the year.

