Image copyright Facebook Image caption Rhian DeSouza admitted two charges of making indecent photographs of a child at Swansea Crown Court

A head teacher who had pictures of her 16-year-old lover on her phone has been banned from the classroom for three-and-a-half years.

Rhian DeSouza, 44, was in a sexual relationship with the girl who she met through a friend, a disciplinary hearing in Cardiff heard.

She had been helping the girl, who was not a pupil at her school, with exams.

DeSouza had admitted at Swansea Crown Court in August 2018 to making two illegal sexual images of the girl.

DeSouza was given a two-year community order after her conviction.

An Education Workforce Council hearing approved a Voluntary Prohibition Order on Wednesday, meaning DeSouza cannot work as a teacher for at least three years and six months and will then have to reapply for registration.

'Unacceptable behaviour'

Stephen Powell, who chaired the hearing, said DeSouza was a head teacher Gellionnen primary school in Clydach, Swansea, for more than five years.

It heard the girl's mother became suspicious and found text messages on her daughter's phone, and reported the matter to police.

"The committee considered that DeSouza behaved in a way that was unacceptable for a registered person."

The relationship began in late 2017 or early 2018, Mr Powell said, with the girl and DeSouza was suspended after her arrest.

"DeSouza's actions amounted to a serious departure from the standards expected of her," Mr Powell said.

"DeSouza was very experienced and ought to have known what was appropriate.

"The conduct found proved is fundamentally incompatible with DeSouza continuing to be a registered person."