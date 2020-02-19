Image copyright @NWPRuralCrime Image caption "To realise children could do something so awful shocks us," police said

A lamb was blinded and injured in a "wicked act" of torture by two boys believed to be about 12 or 13 years old, police have said.

North Wales Police said it had been left "truly appalled" by the "torturing, hurting and ultimately blinding a defenceless animal".

It happened in the Waterloo Port area, Caernarfon, on February 9 and police are trying to trace the boys involved.

It urged seven girls who were seen watching and laughing to come forward.

Skip Twitter post by @NWPRuralCrime VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED. This lamb was attacked by youths near the Waterloo Port area of Caernarfon. Totally unacceptable and very sad. Do you know who the youths were? Two boys apparently harmed the lamb with seven girls watching. pic.twitter.com/kYA1w401vK — Tîm Troseddau Cefn Gwlad HGC/ NWP Rural Crime Team (@NWPRuralCrime) February 18, 2020 Report

The force's rural crime team tweeted: "Sadly we deal with cruelty on a daily basis as part of our job but to realise children could do something so awful shocks us."

In a video posted on Twitter, PC Dewi Evans said the lamb also suffered a back injury after the boys were seen "throwing the lamb to one another" and "trying to throw it into a stream".

In a second video posted on social media, Rob Taylor who manages the rural crime team, made a direct appeal to the children involved.

He said: "Our appeal is to those children - don't have sleepless nights, have a chat with your parents and discuss the right thing to do."