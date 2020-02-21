Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption From the archive: The aftermath Cmdr Henry Mitchell's 1991 plane crash

A Royal Navy pilot whose plane crashed near a village almost 30 years ago is to return to the site for the first time.

Cmdr Henry Mitchell ejected from his Royal Navy Sea Harrier over Wentwood Forest near Llanvair Discoed, Monmouthshire, in May 1991.

Cmdr Mitchell landed close to a cottage and was looked after by a woman after landing and breaking both of his legs.

He said he had been "curious" about returning to the crash site.

The crash

Cmdr Mitchell had been flying Harriers for six years and had recently returned from a stint in the United States Marine Corps in 1991.

The training exercise on 10 May involved simulated attacks on low-level targets, flying from RAF Yeovilton in Somerset across south Wales.

On the way back to Somerset, a problem with the plane's control column, or stick, failed and left Cmdr Mitchell heading towards the ground.

"I was a bit alarmed as I was unable to control the aircraft as expected," he said.

"It was not immediately obvious it would crash but I realised I was not fully able to be in control of my impending destiny."

When all efforts to bring the plane back under control from the cockpit failed, Cmdr Mitchell took the decision to eject himself before the aircraft hit the treetops.

Image copyright Henry Mitchell Image caption Henry Mitchell had recently returned from work in the United States Marine Corps when the crash happened

The ejection

The ejection brought forces of up to 29G - Formula One drivers experience about 5G when braking and cornering - and knocked him out for a second.

The low-level flying meant there was no time for Cmdr Mitchell to execute a safe parachute landing.

He landed at the bottom of Duckpool Farm in Penhow, not knowing about a broken ankle and foot, and was met by a woman called Jean Fleming, the owner of the cottage.

"Jean was first on the first on the scene, asked how I was and, having just boiled the kettle, offered me a cup of tea."

Although he was safe, Cmdr Mitchell had no idea what had happened to the plane.

"I was very surprised it wasn't in bits all around me - which is where it was heading when I ejected.

"[This was] followed by great concern it had gone just over the following ridge and crashed into a village or town."

He saw a Harrier fly over him as he lay stricken. While he initially assumed it was one of his wingmen on a rescue mission, the plane may well have been his own, which had righted itself following loss of the weight of its seat and pilot after the ejection.

The plane flew unpiloted towards the Bristol Channel before turning back and crashing just a few miles from where Cmdr Mitchell was laying.

Image copyright Henry Mitchell Image caption Henry Mitchell has not returned to Monmouthshire since his plane crash in 1991

Returning to the scene

After recovering and joining back up with the Navy, Cmdr Mitchell's work took him far and wide, but never back to the scene of the accident.

In 2017, while at a party in London, he met Llanvaches resident Ralph Whittington and told him about the crash.

The chance meeting led to the reunion on Friday, where Cmdr Mitchell will speak of his crash to the villagers for the first time.

He said: "I've periodically thought about it [going back] over the years since, through curiosity rather than anything else, but the pace of life has had a habit of deferring 'nice to do' thoughts in favour of higher family or career priorities."