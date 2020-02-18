Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Karwan Mohammadi tried to use an earpiece to beat the driving theory test

A learner driver's bid to cheat his way through his theory test by using a hidden earpiece has landed him with a suspended jail sentence.

Cardiff shopworker Karwan Mohammadi had a friend listening to the test questions and helping him answer.

Staff at the centre in Bristol became suspicious when he was spotted fiddling underneath headphones during the exam.

He was found guilty of fraud and given a 26-week suspended term and ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

Iranian-born Mohammadi, 26, from Rumney, claimed he needed help from a friend to translate the questions from English to Kurdish.

He was convicted following a trial at Bristol Magistrates' Court, and sentenced on Tuesday by magistrates in Cardiff.

Felicity Hine, prosecuting, said: "This device was so discreet that he was able to attend the test centre with it already in his ear.

"It was only because he behaved suspiciously at the test that the staff were alerted to the fact something was going on."

He was forced to remove the device, which was described in court as a "micro invisible spy earpiece".

Probation officer Marie Pearson said: "Mohammadi accepts the decision of the court that he is guilty. He regrets his decision.

"He didn't seem to understand how it would put other road users at risk."

Mohammadi has since passed his test legitimately, and was a "competent driver", the court was told.

Steven Griffiths, chair of the magistrates, said: "You clearly intended to deceive others for your own personal gain."

Mohammadi was also ordered to pay £2,500 in court costs.