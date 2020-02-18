Image caption Darren and Lisa Pitts-Whitby say the process has been an "absolute nightmare"

A family of eight have told how they had to live in a caravan after being evicted from their rental home through no fault of their own.

After 10 weeks, Darren and Lisa Pitts-Whitby and their six children were then moved by a housing association in Abergele, Conwy, into a "damp, filthy" four-bed house in a state of disrepair.

Four girls, aged four to 13, are sharing one bedroom.

Cartrefi Conwy housing association has been asked for a statement.

The couple have two of their own children - an adult son Stephen, 26, and Emily, nine - and are permanent guardians to the other four - Ebony, 13, eight-year-old Brandon, six-year-old Ruby, and four-year-old Scarlett.

Under a so-called section 21 "no fault" eviction notice, they had two months to leave their privately rented home last May because the landlord wanted the property back.

Image caption After the caravan, the family were offered a "damp" and "cramped" house

Image caption The family's four girls are now sharing one room

After turning to the council for help, the family were moved into an eight-berth caravan in Towyn for 10 weeks, before being moved to the "cramped" house in Abergele.

Mr Pitts-Whitby, 53, said the process was an "absolute nightmare".

"When we opened the door [to the house] all you could smell was damp and it was just filthy, from the front door straight through to [the back garden] which was full of dog excrement and rubbish," he said.

"It was beyond words at the time."

Mrs Pitts-Whitby, 43, said: "We've tried making it as comfortable as we can for the kids because they've been through such an upheaval already."

Repairs have been carried out while the family has been there, but they are waiting for more.

They said rents in the private sector were too high and there was a lack of adequate social housing.

Image caption A broken toilet lid fixed with gaffa tape

They have been offered houses in neighbouring Denbighshire "which is completely out of the question because it's out of the catchment areas for the schools", Mr Pitts-Whitby said.

"Other people see that you've been evicted, and assume that it's for rent arrears and you've not paid your bills," said Mr Pitts-Whitby, who works for a climbing equipment manufacturer.

"I've always worked, and paid my way."

Image copyright Family photo Image caption The couple say the garden was covered in rubbish and dog excrement when they moved in

Landlords will have to give six months' notice to tenants under Welsh Government plans published last week.

Eviction will also be banned in the first six months of a tenancy, meaning people are guaranteed a year free from the possibility of having to move if they stick to the terms of their contracts.

Tenants who breach their contracts - for example, by not paying the rent - could be evicted sooner.

Landlords say section 21 evictions avoid long court proceedings when they need to remove a problem tenant quickly.

Rhiannon Evans, head of a policy and campaigns for Citizens Advice Cymru said: "The short notice period currently associated with no-fault evictions means families have no time to save, prepare and plan - which can have further negative financial implications."

The Welsh assembly's equality committee will soon start investigating the Welsh Government's plans, which will affect people living in more than 200,000 privately rented homes in Wales.