Image caption Part of Bangor High Street has been closed to traffic since the blaze

Plans to demolish two buildings wrecked in a fire two months ago have been submitted to Gwynedd council.

Sections of Bangor High Street remain closed to traffic since a flat fire on 17 December led to structural damage at Noodle One and Morgan's clothes shop.

Scaffolding has been erected to secure the "unsafe" buildings since the fire above the Japanese restaurant.

But they could now be razed if the plans are agreed, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Image caption The fire happened on 17 December

Documents supporting the demolition notice state they "must be demolished as these are unsafe structures which are currently contained by extensive temporary structural scaffolding to contain the risks of potential collapse".

It goes on to say that it is also affecting vehicle access which was a "great concern to local business".

The road could remain closed until Easter and diversions are in place.

A decision has yet to be made on the application.