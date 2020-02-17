Image copyright Richard Evans Image caption The crash happened on the A55 at Gwalchmai on Anglesey on Sunday

A 21-month-old baby boy has died and a woman has sustained "life threatening injuries" in a crash on the A55 on Anglesey.

The collision involving a Ford Mondeo and a lorry happened near Gwalchmai on Sunday afternoon, North Wales Police said.

The woman, a front seat passenger, was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor but she has since been transferred to a hospital in Stoke.

She is said to be a critical condition.

The male driver was uninjured.

Insp Gareth Jones, of the roads policing unit, said: "Sadly this is being investigated as a fatal road traffic collision and our heartfelt sympathies remain with the baby boy's family at this incredibly difficult time.

"The investigation is currently under way and we are appealing to anybody who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have seen either vehicle shortly before 2pm to contact us."

Police were called to the scene at about 14:05 GMT. The road re-opened shortly before 21:00.