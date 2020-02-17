Image caption Lauren Forward says the children's work has been lost

Owners of a family-run nursery submerged in flood-water when Storm Dennis hit say they are heartbroken after all the children's work was lost.

More than a month's worth of rain fell in parts of Wales in 48 hours on Saturday and Sunday.

In Taff's Well, near Cardiff, the Little Friends Playgroup was submerged to its roof.

Lauren Forward, who runs the nursery, said the children's work was irreplaceable.

"We have no idea what anything is going to be like inside, I have just got an image in my head of everything floating around," said Ms Forward, who runs the nursery with her mother.

"We have lost the children's files, all their hard work."

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Ms Forward said they did not believe the nursery was underwater until they saw the pictures on Sunday

Image caption The staff say they have no idea how much damage has been done, but believe everything has been destroyed

A fundraising page has been set up for the nursery, with parents saying they would struggle to find alternative childcare.

Ms Forward said she had woken up on Sunday morning to messages saying the nursery was underwater following heavy rainfall on Saturday night.

"We did not believe it at first, and then we saw the pictures, and we went down there and saw it for ourselves, and it was literally just submerged to the roof," she told Oliver Hides on BBC Radio Wales.

"It is so unclear right now, that is more worrying than anything, we just want to get stuck in, and start cleaning up."

Natural Resources Wales said the scale of flooding was "unprecedented" and there had been a "huge" amount of rain.

Businesses and homeowners in parts of the Rhondda valley and Powys are facing a massive clean-up task after rivers burst their banks, flooded streets and damaged roads and bridges.

Image copyright Post office Image caption The Post Office in Pontypridd was left underwater after the River Taff burst its banks

Crowdfunding pages have been set up to raise money for those affected and people have been sending donations to those forced to leave their homes.

In Pontypridd, businesses and residents are counting the cost of the damage after the River Taff burst its banks.

A clean-up operation is underway at Clwb y Bont where the owners said they had been met with a "scene of devastation" in a Facebook post.

Workers are trying to clear the town's Post Office after it was left underwater but it is unclear when it will re-open.

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Clwb y Bont said it was too early to know how bad the damage was

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption A major clean-up is underway following the storm

Nigel Bonetto was woken up by his dog barking on Sunday morning, moments later water was flooding through his front door, with water levels reaching up to the light fittings.

He had just finished fitting a new oak floor in his house in Nantgarw and said all the plasterwork had blown and the flooring had warped.

"I'm going to try and tidy it up a little bit to get the process going. I can see me being out of my house for quite a while. I'm gutted, gutted," he said.

Image caption Mr Bonetto said the water was all the way up his patio doors and had destroyed the downstairs of his home