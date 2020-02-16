Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Heavy rain is causing "multiple" floods and landslides, according to South Wales Police.

Wales has been hit by a series of landslides as Storm Dennis brings heavy rain and flooding across the country.

South Wales Police said it had declared a "major incident" due to several cases of flooding and landslides, leading to a number of road closures.

A dramatic landslide in Tylorstown, Rhondda Cynon Taf has been caught on camera on Sunday morning.

On the other side of the mountain in Llanwonno, one resident said a "significant" amount of land had slid.

He estimated 300m (985ft) of the mountain had slid on Sunday morning and a telegraph pole was dislodged and fell sideways in the weather.

Image copyright Anavrin Yoga, Holistic Health & Wellness RCT Image caption Rocks and mud in Mountain Ash blocked this car in

Image copyright Matthew Gauvain Image caption A electricity pole between Ferndale and Tylorstown has been dislodged in the poor weather

In Mountain Ash, a car became trapped in rocks which were brought into the town in the bad weather.

Meanwhile, Margaret Street in Pontygwaith, Pant Road in Pant, Merthyr Tydfil, The Road in Whitecastle, Monmouthshire, Blue Anchor Road in Three Crosses, Swansea, and Llanmadoc Road in Llanmadoc, Swansea, have all been blocked by landslips.