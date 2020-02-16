In pictures: Storm Dennis brings flooding to Wales

Overnight flooding has caused devastation to parts of Wales, with the Met Office issuing a red "danger to life" weather warning for prolonged periods of heavy rain in south Wales.

Image copyright Bronwyn Phillips Image caption Cars are submerged in flood water in Pontypridd

Image caption Taff Street in Pontypridd is affected

Image copyright @GTFM1079 Image caption The River Taff running through Treforest, near Pontypridd

Image caption A car park in Pontypridd is submerged with flood water

Image caption Houses are submerged in Pontypridd

Image caption Flooding onto Hailey Park near Llandaff

Image caption Underwater... Machen Rugby Club's ground on Sunday morning

