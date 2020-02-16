Wales

In pictures: Storm Dennis brings flooding to Wales

  • 16 February 2020
Overnight flooding has caused devastation to parts of Wales, with the Met Office issuing a red "danger to life" weather warning for prolonged periods of heavy rain in south Wales.

Cars in Pontypridd Image copyright Bronwyn Phillips
Image caption Cars are submerged in flood water in Pontypridd
Pontypridd taff st
Image caption Taff Street in Pontypridd is affected
The River Taff running through Treforest, near Pontypridd Image copyright @GTFM1079
Image caption The River Taff running through Treforest, near Pontypridd
A car park in Pontypridd is submerged with flood water
Image caption A car park in Pontypridd is submerged with flood water
Pontypridd
Image caption Houses are submerged in Pontypridd
Taff near Llandaff North -overflow onto Hailey Park
Image caption Flooding onto Hailey Park near Llandaff
Underwater... Machen Rugby Club's ground on Sunday morning
Image caption Underwater... Machen Rugby Club's ground on Sunday morning

