NHS Wales online health services running again after fault
- 15 February 2020
NHS Wales websites are back up and running after a fault made some unavailable.
Services affected by the problems on Friday included My Health Online, which allows patients to book appointments and order repeat prescriptions.
The Welsh Blood Service's site was also affected but access to key information on NHS Wales Direct was not.
The NHS Wales Informatics Service apologised "for any inconvenience caused".
The service tweeted at about 13:00 GMT to say "normal service" was restored.
Normal service has now been restored across all NHS Wales websites. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.— NHS Wales Informatics Service (@NWISupdates) February 15, 2020
