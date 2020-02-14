Image copyright Getty Images Image caption NHS Wales said it was working to restore the affected services

Some NHS Wales websites are down after a fault, the health service has said.

It has led to some services being unavailable, including My Health Online, which allows patients to book appointments and order repeat prescriptions.

Others affected include the Welsh Blood Service, but access to key information on NHS Wales Direct is not affected.

"We are working hard to fully restore services on all websites as soon as possible," a spokeswoman said.

Hywel Dda, Powys and Aneurin Bevan health boards and the Velindre Trust all confirmed their services were down.

The NHS Wales Informatics Service apologised and advised patients to contact their GP practice directly.