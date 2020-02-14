Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption PC Lianne Matthews was due to face a disciplinary hearing for discreditable conduct

A police officer convicted of drinking and driving and being drunk in charge of a child has been found dead on a railway track.

PC Lianne Matthews, 38, from Roath, Cardiff, was killed by a train at Energlyn and Churchill Park station in Caerphilly on 2 February.

South Wales Police said she had been due to face a disciplinary hearing for discreditable conduct.

The case has been referred to the Gwent coroner.

British Transport Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious.

The schools liaison officer had pleaded guilty at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates' Court on 9 September to driving with excess alcohol and being drunk in charge of a child under the age of seven.

She was fined £1,000 and banned from driving for 20 months.

A South Wales Police spokeswoman said the matter had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following the court case.

Confirming the death of one of their officers, she added: "The officer's family are currently being supported by specially-trained officers and our thoughts remain very much with them, her friends and colleagues who are grieving at this time."