Image copyright Family photo Image caption Lewys Crawford died a day after he was taken to A&E

Doctors' failure to give antibiotics to a three-month-old boy who died of sepsis "significantly contributed" to his death, an inquest has found.

Lewys Crawford, from Cardiff, died of meningococcal septicaemia, at the University Hospital of Wales in 2019.

There was a seven-hour delay between Lewys' admission to hospital and him being given antibiotics.

On Friday a jury found there were "multiple missed opportunities" in his care.

Lewys was initially wrongly diagnosed with a viral illness.

He was finally diagnosed with sepsis about eight hours after he arrived at hospital just after 20:00 GMT, despite a nurse suspecting he had the illness when he was first seen.

On Thursday, Jennifer Evans, a consultant paediatrician who investigated Lewys' death, apologised to his parents.

The inquest had been told he should have been given antibiotics within an hour of being seen, rather than the seven hours it took.

There were 20 patients in paediatric A&E at the time, and two children were "more unwell" than him, the hearing had been told.

Coroner Graeme Hughes told the inquest there were "no systemic failures based on the evidence".