Image caption Yvonne Griffiths was in China at the time of the outbreak

A lecturer who has spent the past 14 days in quarantine after being evacuated from coronavirus-hit Wuhan says she is "absolutely delighted" to be going home.

Yvonne Griffiths, 71, from Cardiff, was one of 83 people being held at Arrowe Park Hospital in Wirral.

Final tests showed all 83 to be free of the virus.

Ms Griffiths said after an "anxious" wait she was given the "tremendous news" on Wednesday afternoon.

She said: "I'm absolutely delighted. We waited all day yesterday for the test results to come through. The longer it went on the more anxious I became that there might be something wrong with somebody.

"Finally.....someone came to the door and said 'you've tested negative'.

"I later heard everyone tested negative. It's tremendous news and we're all relived to be going home."

She described her two weeks in quarantine as "surreal".

"Life continues with a certain degree of normality but of course everything isn't normal," she said.

Ms Griffiths said she had been touched by "wonderful" letters and cards sent to the hospital by well-wishing members of the public and schoolchildren.

"It's been hard and difficult being away from family. On the other hand we've had wonderful kindness," she said.

Some 242 deaths from coronavirus were recorded in the Chinese province of Hubei on Wednesday - the deadliest day of the outbreak.

Meanwhile, Chief medical officer Chris Whitty confirmed a woman who flew into London from China was being treated for coronavirus, bringing the total number of UK cases to nine.