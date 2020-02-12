Image copyright Traffic Wales Image caption Two people can be seen knocking over the cones before throwing one on to the A494

Two vandals could have caused a serious crash by kicking over traffic cones then hurling one on to a dual carriageway, traffic bosses said.

The pair were caught on camera by Traffic Wales on the A494 near Ewloe, Flintshire, in the early hours of Monday morning.

Footage shows them walking at the road edge knocking over cones, before throwing one into the outside lane.

A van can be seen braking hard before it drives straight into the cone.

Traffic Wales shared footage of the incident, which happened in the aftermath of Storm Ciara, on Twitter.

It said the pair's behaviour caused "an obstruction to the carriageway and potentially a serious collision".