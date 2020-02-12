Image copyright Google Image caption The inquest heard the entertainer's wound was badly infected and led to his death.

A retired entertainer died after a dog bite became infected, an inquest heard.

Gary Ryan initially told medics he had injured his hand falling off a ladder before admitting a dog had bit him.

But by that time, the 74-year-old from Prestatyn's wound was badly infected and led to his death a few weeks later.

Coroner David Pojur recorded a narrative conclusion after an inquest heard Mr Ryan had skin grafts before suffering a series of strokes and dying of multi-organ failures due to sepsis.

He first attended Glan Clwyd hospital's A&E department in July 2019 and said his right hand had been injured by a fall.

The wound was cleaned and he had stitches before being allowed home.

The inquest in Ruthin heard Mr Ryan returned to the hospital in Bodelwyddan in pain a couple of days later, admitting he had been bitten by a dog.

He was transferred to hospital in Warrington and underwent a skin graft but his condition deteriorated.

Mr Ryan, who suffered from diabetes and asthma, also contracted pneumonia.

The inquest heard he died in hospital six weeks after the incident and Mr Pojur said the "severe dog bite" combined with all the other factors led to his death.