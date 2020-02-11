Image caption The semi-detached property would have been home to children aged between 11 and 18

Plans to use a house in a Carmarthenshire village to house vulnerable children have been rejected.

The semi-detached property at Llwynhendy near Llanelli would have accommodated three children, aged 11 to 18.

Residents said they feared young offenders would be placed in the house.

The council's planning committee voted against the plans, despite the authority's officers recommending it for approval.

Image caption The proposal prompted protests from local residents - despite assurances it would not be housing young offenders

The company behind the proposals, Freshstart Care Ltd, had stated that children being homed at the property were already in local authority care, and would not be "accommodating children who are in the justice system".

The company has declined to comment following the decision earlier.