Image caption The chants came during Newport's 2-0 win over Grimsby Town in November

A football fan who was convicted of making racist football chants has been handed a lifetime ban from the club he supports.

The 40-year-old has been barred from any Newport County AFC matches and the club's Rodney Parade ground.

It follows a four-year football banning order imposed by the courts, following an incident in November.

Newport officials said discrimination had "absolutely no place at our football club".

The individual was handed a four year ban by magistrates in Newport last week, after chants made during the club's first round FA Cup replay against Grimsby Town.

In a statement, the League Two club said it welcomed the court's order and was imposing its own penalty.

"This person will also receive a lifetime ban from Newport and Rodney Parade Stadium," said the club.

"Discrimination has no place in any area of society and these actions have absolutely no place at our football club or among our fan base, either.

"Anyone who behaves in this manner, whether it be at the stadium, or online will receive a similar consequence."

The club added that it would continue to "work tirelessly" to create an "inclusive, welcoming environment for all".