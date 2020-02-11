Image copyright PA Media Image caption PC Dean Harris was said to have become involved in a road rage incident at the Prince of Wales bridge toll booths, removed last year

A police officer has kept his job after he was found guilty of gross misconduct over a road rage row.

PC Dean Harris, 47, was at a motorway toll booth on the M4 when he allegedly grabbed a Mercedes' wing mirror.

The Mercedes driver - named only as Mr W - heard a "bang" before he saw the off-duty officer pull alongside him on 9 November 2018.

A misconduct hearing was told the Gwent Police constable swore and claimed the driver had smashed his wing mirror.

It heard PC Harris was hanging from his car window shouting and was later flashing his lights.

He kept his job, but was given a final written warning for gross misconduct.

Panel chairman Susan Davies heard the argument broke out as PC Harris drove through tolls on the Prince of Wales bridge into Wales.

Jonathan Waters, representing the force, said the officer was "incensed" by the alleged collision.

He said: "PC Harris attempted to damage the mirror by hitting it with his open hand and pushing it as far as it could go."

The Mercedes driver claimed he felt PC Harris "shunting" his car.

Mr W called police on his way home.

"Quite fearful"

Giving evidence, he said he let one driver into his lane but saw a red Vauxhall, driven by PC Harris, on his passenger side.

The hearing was told PC Harris got out of his car to confront Mr W.

The driver left as he was "quite fearful".

PC Harris, based in Blackwood, near Caerphilly, denied five allegations of breaching standards of professional behaviour at a hearing in Cwmbran, South Wales.

A Gwent Police spokesman said: "PC Harris has received a final written warning, following the outcome of the hearing."