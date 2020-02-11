Image copyright Athena Pictures Image caption "Every little (space) helps": The lorry found itself stuck behind cars - twice

A Tesco delivery lorry got stuck twice in a narrow residential street after taking the wrong route during a delivery run in Swansea.

It was trapped for five hours after turning from Terrace Road into Rose Hill at about 04:00 GMT on Tuesday.

A legally parked car was eventually moved to end the blockage but the lorry became stuck again on a turn and had to wait while another car was moved.

Tesco said it "apologised for any inconvenience caused."

A spokesman added: "One of our vehicles got into difficulty after taking the wrong route when delivering in Swansea this morning.

"We are investigating how this happened."