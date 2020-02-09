Image copyright Met Office

Travel on road, rail and sea has been affected as strong winds and heavy rain from Storm Ciara has hit Wales.

An amber Met Office warning for wind is in place for the whole of Wales from 08:00 GMT, following gusts of up to 75mph (121km/h) on Saturday.

A woman had to be rescued by firefighters after she woke to find her campervan was stuck in flood water at Llanrwst, Conwy, at about 05:35 GMT.

There are seven flood warnings in place on the mid and south west Wales coast.

Transport for Wales rail services, which have been reduced, are affected; while ferries between Wales and Ireland have been cancelled.

Meanwhile, there are restrictions in place on bridges across Wales.

A Met Office yellow warning for rain covers the majority of Wales and is in place until 18:00, while an amber warning for rain is in force until 21:00.

Officials from Natural Resources Wales said people living near the Welsh coast should be prepared for possible flooding and urged them check the latest alerts and warnings over the weekend.

Rugby fans who travelled to Dublin for Saturday's Six Nations clash between Wales and Ireland could face difficulties returning, with ferries between Pembrokeshire and Rosslare in doubt.

Cardiff council said some of its parks would remain locked on Sunday as a result of the poor weather.

A letter sent to councillors said an assessment would be carried out on Sunday morning to see if Bute Park, Roath park, Parc Cefn Onn, Victoria Park and Thompson's Park could be opened.

Meanwhile, earlier in the week, the Llanelli half marathon was postponed until March due to the bad weather.