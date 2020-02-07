Image caption Police said the pick-up was travelling on the A40 towards Carmarthen from St Clears when it crashed

A man is in hospital with "significant" injuries after his car crashed on a major road.

The silver Toyota Hilux pick-up hit a road sign on the A40 near Carmarthen at about 13:00 BST on Friday.

The eastbound carriageway was closed between the St Clears roundabout and the turn-off for the B4299 as police and ambulance crews attended.

Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for witnesses.

The force said the driver sustained "significant injuries".