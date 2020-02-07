Image caption The FBU said firefighters rescued more than 200 people each month in Wales

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) has dismissed as "ludicrous" the idea firefighters could take on NHS work because they are "under occupied".

The Welsh Government suggested on Thursday they could take on work such as responding to medical emergencies.

FBU General Secretary Matt Wrack said the government's vision had been announced without consultation with the union or firefighters.

"Any suggestion that they are 'under-occupied' is ludicrous," he added.

He said firefighters in Wales rescued more than 200 people every month, and were operating with 300 fewer firefighters than in 2010.

"We are always open to discussing the role of firefighters, subject to negotiation, funding, training and resourcing.

"But the Welsh government should bear in mind that firefighters are not doctors, nurses, paramedics, or social workers and nor should they be," he continued.

Image caption Hannah Blythyn said firefighters could "make a real contribution to supporting the NHS"

Mr Wrack was responding to a statement made by Hannah Blythyn, the minister for the fire service.

She claimed there was "clear potential" for the fire service to support the NHS.

This, she said, could secure "better outcomes and significant savings".

Last week a North Wales Fire and Rescue Service community manager revealed it was becoming increasingly difficult to recruit on-call firefighters.

Retainer staff - who man more than 70% of the fire station in Wales - need to be able to leave their main jobs the moment they are needed and are usually on call 120 hours per week.

The Welsh Government has been asked to comment.