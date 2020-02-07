Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Taylor admitted the offences

A man who admitted upskirting schoolgirls at a supermarket has been convicted of voyeurism.

Lewis Taylor, 33, from Newport, Gwent, took photographs up the skirts of 20 women and girls at a Sainsbury's supermarket.

At Cardiff Crown Court, Taylor was given a community order and a rehabilitation requirement.

He must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and do a three-year course.

The court heard Taylor "mingled" amongst the girls before kneeling down in the store and filming under their skirts.

Seen by manager

Lisa McCormick, prosecuting, said: "He attended a Sainsbury's Local on five occasions in the school lunch break intent on taking pictures up the skirts of schoolgirls aged between 11-16.

"He was seen by the manager upskirting and the police were called.

"A staff member stood near him with a view to distract him from his endeavours, but the defendant was not disturbed.

"He was loitering in the sandwich section while school girls were there in uniform."

Staff confronted Taylor and passed his car number plate on to police who arrested Taylor at his home.

Admitted voyeurism

When officers searched his home they found films and pictures taken at the Sainsbury's store in Caerleon, near Newport, Gwent.

Taylor admitted 20 offences of voyeurism.

Matthew Evans, defending, said if Taylor has been caught by an older woman "he might have got a slap around the head".

Mr Evans added: "This was very uncharacteristic. Clearly he wasn't himself."

Upskirting was made a criminal offence last year and anyone convicted can be jailed for up to two years.